Shkëndija mposhti Napredokun në Tetovë

Tetovë, 4 nëntor-Mjegulla që kishte përfshirë stadiumin e qytetit në Tetovë u solli majftë pengesa futbollisteve të Shkëndisë dhe Napredokut gjatë gjithë takimit, por kjo nuk u pengoi futbollistëve të klubit futbollistik Shkëndija që të shënojën fitoren e tretë në këtë sezon kundër ekipit të Napredokut të Kërçovës me rezultat 2:1 . Të parët në avantazh kaluan futbollistet e Napredokut pas një gabimi të potjerit Basnarkov, gabim ky që u ndëshkua nga futbollisti shqiptar në radhë e Napredokut Besart Ibrahimi. Futbollistet “Kuqëzinjë” plotë shtatdhjetë minuta ishin në dizavantazh, megjithatë ata nuk u dorzuan, por arriten që për vetëm dy minuta të shënojnë dy gola.
Sëpari mesfushori I Shkëndisë Festim Ademi në minuten e 75 arrinë që të barazoje rezultatin në 1:1, e më pas në minuten e 77 futbollisti Zeadini të shënoj edhe golin e avantazhit, gol ky që ishte edhe vendimtar për takimin e dy ekipeve që ndodhën në pjesën e poshtme të tabeles. Meritoret më të mëdhenjë për fitoren e Shkëndisë në këtë përballje ishin pa dyshim tifozët “Ballistë”, trajneri Edmond Miha dhe futbollistet të cilët nuk u dorëzuan deri në momentin vendimtar për të shënuar fitoren më të vështirë këtë sezon. Me tre pikët e reja tanimë Shkëndija u largua nga vendi I parafundit në tabelen e klasifikit, “Kuqëzinjtë” aktualishtmbajnë vendin e dhjetë me 13 nga 16 xhiro të zhvilluara. Takimin e fundit për edicionin vjeshtor Shkëndija sërisht do ta zhvilloje në teren vendas kundër Bashkimit të Kumanovës.
