Deco bisedon me Interin

Mesfushori i Chelseas, Deco ka bërë të ditur se ka filluar bisedimet me Interin rreth transferimit te kampioni i Italisë, gjatë afatit kalimtar të verës.

31-vjeçari kaloi në Stamford Bridge nga Barcelona për 9.1 milionë euro, në fillim të sezonit, por pas një fillimi të mirë, ai pësoi rënie në formë dhe bëri vetëm 22 paraqitje gjatë këtij edicioni.

Dhe trajneri i Interit, Jose Mourinho, dëshiron ta transferojë Decon, të cilin e njeh mirë nga koha kur drejtonte Porton.

“Konfirmoj se jam duke biseduar me Interin. Të punoj përsëri me Mourinhon, do të jetë shumë interesant”, tha Deco për tabloidin anglez, The Sun.