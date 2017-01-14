Laporta levdon skuadren me te mire ne histori te Barces

residenti i Barcelonës, Joan Laporta, e ka lavdëruar trajnerin Pep Guardiola dhe skuadrën e tij duke e renditur skuadrën aktuale ndër më të mirat në historinë e futbollit spanjoll, pasi që këtë sezon Blaugranët kanë arritur të rrëmbejnë tre tituj duke fituar Kupën e Mbretit, Kampionatin spanjoll dhe Ligën e Kampionëve.
“Brenda një viti, Pep ka arritur të krijojë një skuadër gjeniale. Parashikuam se ai ishte njeriu i përshtatshëm për postin e trajnerit dhe tani me shumë krenari dhe kënaqësi mund të themi se kemi marrë vendimin e duhur (kur e kemi vendosur në krye të Barcelonës)”.
“Pep dhe lojtarët kanë përshkruar sezonin më të mirë në historinë e Barcës dhe kanë dëshmuar se janë skuadra më e mirë në historinë e Barcelonës”, është cituar Laporta nga “The Indipendent”.
