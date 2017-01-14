Dani: Asnjë këngë në jetën time, nuk ka pasur të bëjë me mua, përveç këngës ‘Jeta pa Ty

se titujt e disa këngëve tuaja janë në shikim të parë janë shumë të rëndë. A kanë adresë të caktuar këto këngë?
Këngëtari më melankolik dhe emotiv, por edhe këngëtari i baladave, Ramadan Krasniqi-Dani, gjithsesi është ndër këngëtarët e rrallë të estradës sonë, qoftë për stilin e tij të veçantë, qëndrimin në skenë, modestinë, por edhe interpretimin e teksteve shumë të fuqishme me elemente dhembshurie, emotive, përkushtuese dhe prekëse.
Intervistoi: Gazmend Kajtazi
“Moj katile”, “Tradhtare”, “Duro zemër”, “Ndahet zemra”, “Me 7 dry”, “Ti që fike shpirtin tim” janë vetëm disa nga këngët që prekin çdo zemër sado e ngurtë qoftë ajo. Por siç ndodh shpesh në jetë, jeta e ka edhe anën tjetër, atë të errëtën. Ramadan Krasniqi-Danit, kohë më parë i është shkëputur nga kjo jetë vetëm fizikisht, bashkëshortja tij, duke e lënë artistin të vetmuar dhe me vaj, por sërish të mbushur me këngë, sepse për Danin – “Vaji i burrit”, qenka kënga.
Duke përfillë këtë postulat, ai këtyre ditëve, bashkëshortes së tij, mikes së jetës, i ka kushtuar këngën “Jeta pa ty”, që siç del nga teksti dhe interpretimi, është një jetë e rëndë dhe tërësisht ndryshe.
Jeta, shpesh di të jetë e padrejtë dhe plot ironi, megjithatë ajo mbetet enigmë dhe këtu qëndron madhështia e saj.
Kënga përkushtuese e Danit për miken e tij, bëri që ne ta zhvillojmë këtë bisedë, natyrisht duke e kuptuar dhe falënderuar që po ia trazojmë ndjenjat dhe emocionet.
Dani, çka të themi, e ke pasur vështirë në të dyja momentet: edhe kur e ke përcjellur miken për në botën e amshueshme, por edhe sigurisht, kur ia keni kushtuar baladën, do të thoshim emblematike “Jeta pa ty” që është një lament për të gjitha dhembjet?
Dani: Në të dyja rastet e kam pasur vështirë, dhe vet titulli i këngës ‘Jeta pa TY’, mendoj se i shpjegon qartë ndjenjat e mia, të cilat në këtë rast i kam ndarë me publikun, sepse mendoj se kënga është një temë realitet për shumë njerëz.
Keni rënkuar dhe keni theksuar se po ju mungon prezenca e saj kur e ‘pini kafen e mëngjesit vetëm’ dhe shfaqni një protestë të heshtur ‘…se Vitin e Ri nuk do ta prisni bashkë’. Kujt i drejtohet kjo protestë? Mos vallë Zotit?
Dani: Jo, asnjë herë. Dani beson në Zotin dhe çfarëdo që jeta i sjellë dikujt, duhet të pajtohet me të, sepse është ajo që e ka caktuar Zoti. Një pasionant i vargjeve të bukura më kujtohet se thotë: ‘Nuk ka njerëz të mëdhenj në këtë Botë, por ka sfida të mëdha, të cilat njerëz të thjeshtë sikur unë dhe ti, i takojnë dhe duhet të përballen me to’.
Në popull ekziston thënia ngushëlluese “Ka qenë e shkruar nga Zoti” . A pajtohet njeriu lehtë me këtë thënie?
Dani: Jeton me dhembje, por duhet të pajtohet.
Në një proverb thuhet se pranvera i merr të bukurat…
Dani: Po dhe thuhet se Njerëzit e mirë, Zoti i do dhe i merr më herët për vete.
Kënga juaj ngërthen në vete përkushtimin dhe apelin për tu mbajtur si burrë edhe në raste të rënda?
Dani: E thashë, kënga e dedikohet gruas time, por në këtë këngë mendojë se gjejnë forcën edhe shumë zemra të tjera të thyera të publikut, të cilin e dua shumë e që pikërisht ata më dhanë forcën që t’i kthehem këngës prapë. Normalisht siç e kam thënë më parë, vajzat dhe djali kanë qenë ata që e kanë sjellë vendimin definitiv për të vazhduar me këngën.
Pse titujt e disa këngëve tuaja janë në shikim të parë janë shumë të rëndë. A kanë adresë të caktuar këto këngë?
Dani: Asnjë këngë në jetën time, nuk ka pasur të bëjë me mua, përveç këngës ‘Jeta pa Ty’. Por pse janë të rënda mendojë se si popull si komb jemi shumë të pastër, dhe kohë pas kohe na kanë përcjellë realitete të ndryshme emotive. Janë shumë realitete që ndonjëherë e bëjnë këngën të rëndë, duke ja ruajtur realitetin apo të përditshmen.
Vlerësoheni si “Bilbili i Kosovës”, për të mos thënë Pavaroti i Kosovës…
Dani: Ndjehem mirë, kur publiku thotë kështu…, epo më larguat pak nga tema, por këtu dua tua them, se këtë epitet këtë titull joformal, para pak vitesh ma ka shprehur, e madhja e zërit shqip, zonja e nderuar Nexhmie Pagarusha, të cilës i përulem me mikrofon. Nexha, është me të vërtetë institucion e muzikës. Është e madhe. I respektojë edhe kolegët tjerë. Për vete, nëse jam Bilbili i Kosovës dhe Pavaroti i Kosovës, atëherë i falënderohem Zotit, për zërin dhe publikut për përkrahjen.
Keni deklaruar se keni pezulluar koncertet për t’iu përkushtuar fëmijëve, të cilët kanë nevojë për ngrohtësinë tënde. Çka keni nga fëmijët?
Dani: Jaë 3 vajzat, Fjolina, Dona e Fjanda dhe djali im Andi. Janë këta katër margaritarë që kurorëzuan jetën time të lumtur me të ndjerën gruan time, Eminen.
Një këngë ia keni kushtuar edhe djalit “Andit”, i cili ka ardhë në këtë jetë pas disa vajzave. Në këtë këngë mes tjerash uroni që ai të rritet më babë e nënë. Si reflektohet kjo te Andi?
Dani: Andi po mbahet si burrë. Është tip që s’flet shumë. Po i kalojmë ditët bashkë…
A do t’ju trashëgojë dikush nga fëmijët në rrugën tuaj dhe a do t’ia kishit preferuar ndonjërit “zanatin” tuaj?
Dani: Po, nëse ata do të kishin dëshirë, por mendoj se muzika dhe kënga nuk shkon me zor. Ne kemi shumë këngëtarë që duan tua lënë fëmijëve këngën por dështojnë. Andi e do futbollin, e ka pasion dhe le ta vazhdojë, unë nuk ia prishi qejfin.
Pasi është ndarë zemra, pasi janë këputur edhe fjalët, megjithatë ju keni vendosur t’i thuani zemrës: “Duro zemër”. Shpresojmë se do ta mundni dhembjen, lëngatën dhe do ta mbyllni atë “Me 7 dry” për të na dhënë edhe më tutje këngë të bukura dhe me përmbajtje të hareshme.
Dani: Nëse është kjo pyetja u fundit, dua t’u them se kjo është intervista që më ka dhënë forcë. PO, DANI do të të vazhdojë me këngë deri në frymën e fundit në këtë Botë, deri atëherë kur publiku mendon se DANI i duhet këngës. Edhe njëqind herë po të lindja, në prehër të këngës do të vdisja.
Faleminderit për kohën tuaj. Respekt. /Telegrafi/
