Dani: Asnjë këngë në jetën time, nuk ka pasur të bëjë me mua, përveç këngës ‘Jeta pa Ty

Këngëtari më melankolik dhe emotiv, por edhe këngëtari i baladave, Ramadan Krasniqi-Dani, gjithsesi është ndër këngëtarët e rrallë të estradës sonë, qoftë për stilin e tij të veçantë, qëndrimin në skenë, modestinë, por edhe interpretimin e teksteve shumë të fuqishme me elemente dhembshurie, emotive, përkushtuese dhe prekëse.

Intervistoi: Gazmend Kajtazi

“Moj katile”, “Tradhtare”, “Duro zemër”, “Ndahet zemra”, “Me 7 dry”, “Ti që fike shpirtin tim” janë vetëm disa nga këngët që prekin çdo zemër sado e ngurtë qoftë ajo. Por siç ndodh shpesh në jetë, jeta e ka edhe anën tjetër, atë të errëtën. Ramadan Krasniqi-Danit, kohë më parë i është shkëputur nga kjo jetë vetëm fizikisht, bashkëshortja tij, duke e lënë artistin të vetmuar dhe me vaj, por sërish të mbushur me këngë, sepse për Danin – “Vaji i burrit”, qenka kënga.

Duke përfillë këtë postulat, ai këtyre ditëve, bashkëshortes së tij, mikes së jetës, i ka kushtuar këngën “Jeta pa ty”, që siç del nga teksti dhe interpretimi, është një jetë e rëndë dhe tërësisht ndryshe.

Jeta, shpesh di të jetë e padrejtë dhe plot ironi, megjithatë ajo mbetet enigmë dhe këtu qëndron madhështia e saj.

Kënga përkushtuese e Danit për miken e tij, bëri që ne ta zhvillojmë këtë bisedë, natyrisht duke e kuptuar dhe falënderuar që po ia trazojmë ndjenjat dhe emocionet.

Dani, çka të themi, e ke pasur vështirë në të dyja momentet: edhe kur e ke përcjellur miken për në botën e amshueshme, por edhe sigurisht, kur ia keni kushtuar baladën, do të thoshim emblematike “Jeta pa ty” që është një lament për të gjitha dhembjet?

Dani: Në të dyja rastet e kam pasur vështirë, dhe vet titulli i këngës ‘Jeta pa TY’, mendoj se i shpjegon qartë ndjenjat e mia, të cilat në këtë rast i kam ndarë me publikun, sepse mendoj se kënga është një temë realitet për shumë njerëz.

Keni rënkuar dhe keni theksuar se po ju mungon prezenca e saj kur e ‘pini kafen e mëngjesit vetëm’ dhe shfaqni një protestë të heshtur ‘…se Vitin e Ri nuk do ta prisni bashkë’. Kujt i drejtohet kjo protestë? Mos vallë Zotit?

Dani: Jo, asnjë herë. Dani beson në Zotin dhe çfarëdo që jeta i sjellë dikujt, duhet të pajtohet me të, sepse është ajo që e ka caktuar Zoti. Një pasionant i vargjeve të bukura më kujtohet se thotë: ‘Nuk ka njerëz të mëdhenj në këtë Botë, por ka sfida të mëdha, të cilat njerëz të thjeshtë sikur unë dhe ti, i takojnë dhe duhet të përballen me to’.

Në popull ekziston thënia ngushëlluese “Ka qenë e shkruar nga Zoti” . A pajtohet njeriu lehtë me këtë thënie?

Dani: Jeton me dhembje, por duhet të pajtohet.

Në një proverb thuhet se pranvera i merr të bukurat…

Dani: Po dhe thuhet se Njerëzit e mirë, Zoti i do dhe i merr më herët për vete.

Kënga juaj ngërthen në vete përkushtimin dhe apelin për tu mbajtur si burrë edhe në raste të rënda?

Dani: E thashë, kënga e dedikohet gruas time, por në këtë këngë mendojë se gjejnë forcën edhe shumë zemra të tjera të thyera të publikut, të cilin e dua shumë e që pikërisht ata më dhanë forcën që t’i kthehem këngës prapë. Normalisht siç e kam thënë më parë, vajzat dhe djali kanë qenë ata që e kanë sjellë vendimin definitiv për të vazhduar me këngën.

Vlerësoheni si “Bilbili i Kosovës”, për të mos thënë Pavaroti i Kosovës…

Dani: Ndjehem mirë, kur publiku thotë kështu…, epo më larguat pak nga tema, por këtu dua tua them, se këtë epitet këtë titull joformal, para pak vitesh ma ka shprehur, e madhja e zërit shqip, zonja e nderuar Nexhmie Pagarusha, të cilës i përulem me mikrofon. Nexha, është me të vërtetë institucion e muzikës. Është e madhe. I respektojë edhe kolegët tjerë. Për vete, nëse jam Bilbili i Kosovës dhe Pavaroti i Kosovës, atëherë i falënderohem Zotit, për zërin dhe publikut për përkrahjen.

Keni deklaruar se keni pezulluar koncertet për t’iu përkushtuar fëmijëve, të cilët kanë nevojë për ngrohtësinë tënde. Çka keni nga fëmijët?

Dani: Jaë 3 vajzat, Fjolina, Dona e Fjanda dhe djali im Andi. Janë këta katër margaritarë që kurorëzuan jetën time të lumtur me të ndjerën gruan time, Eminen.

Një këngë ia keni kushtuar edhe djalit “Andit”, i cili ka ardhë në këtë jetë pas disa vajzave. Në këtë këngë mes tjerash uroni që ai të rritet më babë e nënë. Si reflektohet kjo te Andi?

Dani: Andi po mbahet si burrë. Është tip që s’flet shumë. Po i kalojmë ditët bashkë…

A do t’ju trashëgojë dikush nga fëmijët në rrugën tuaj dhe a do t’ia kishit preferuar ndonjërit “zanatin” tuaj?

Dani: Po, nëse ata do të kishin dëshirë, por mendoj se muzika dhe kënga nuk shkon me zor. Ne kemi shumë këngëtarë që duan tua lënë fëmijëve këngën por dështojnë. Andi e do futbollin, e ka pasion dhe le ta vazhdojë, unë nuk ia prishi qejfin.

Pasi është ndarë zemra, pasi janë këputur edhe fjalët, megjithatë ju keni vendosur t’i thuani zemrës: “Duro zemër”. Shpresojmë se do ta mundni dhembjen, lëngatën dhe do ta mbyllni atë “Me 7 dry” për të na dhënë edhe më tutje këngë të bukura dhe me përmbajtje të hareshme.

Dani: Nëse është kjo pyetja u fundit, dua t’u them se kjo është intervista që më ka dhënë forcë. PO, DANI do të të vazhdojë me këngë deri në frymën e fundit në këtë Botë, deri atëherë kur publiku mendon se DANI i duhet këngës. Edhe njëqind herë po të lindja, në prehër të këngës do të vdisja.

Faleminderit për kohën tuaj. Respekt. /Telegrafi/