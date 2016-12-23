Fenerbahçe, 19 herë kampion i Turqisë

Tri xhiro para përfundimit të stinorit, Fenerbahçe i ka 12 pikë para Galatasayt.
Futbollistët e Fenerbahçes e kanë fituar për të 19-ten herë titullin e kampionit të Turqisë, pasi që në Stamboll në ndeshjen e xhiros së 31-të kanë luajtur pa gola kundër Rizesporit.
Në anën tjetër, Galata e shfrytëzoi humbjen e Beshiktashit nga Sivasspor (3:0) dhe me fitore minimale në udhëtim te Elazigsporit e rimori pozitën e dytë në renditje, që dërgon në kualifikime për Ligën e Kampionëve.
