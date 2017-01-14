Milani fiton Interin

Milani ka shënuar fitore prej 1-0 kundër Interit, në derbin e 295-të mes këtyre dy skuadrave. Kjo njëherësh ishte edhe fitorja e parë e Rossonerëve në gjashtë derbit e fundit.
Nerazzurrët e nisën mirë takimin duke e kontrolluar topin, teksa Rossonerët nuk nguteshin edhe aq shumë. Të dyja skuadrat luanin lojë tejet taktike duke mos rrezikuar shumë. I vetmi rast që vlen të përmendet në pjesën e parë, ishte goditja e shtyllës nga Leite Kaka që heshti gjithë stadiumin.
Me fillim të pjesës së dytë ishte Icardi ai që pati një rast të mirë për goditje por nuk e shfrytëzoi, teksa edhe Mexes iu afrua golit me kokë. Sidoqoftë, goli për Rossonerët erdhi pak minuta më vonë.
Një harkim të Balotellit nga gjuajtja e lirë e shfrytëzoi më së miri mesfushori Nigel de Jong (65’), i cili i shpëtoi mbulimit të Cambiassos për të shënuar me kokë nga afërsia. Ky ishte goli i tij i parë në Derby della Madonnina dhe i gjashti në gjithë karrierën e tij.
Vetëm katër minuta më vonë Palacio lëshoi një rast të artë për të shënuar, pasi që e dërgoi topin mbi portë.
Në minutën e 78’të Balotelli shënoi një gol të çmendur nga largësia me devijimin e Giampaolo Pazzinit i cili e zëvendësoi Kakan, mirëpo Pazzo më herët kishte qenë në pozitë jashtë loje dhe kështu goli u anulua.
Me inkuadrimin e Ricky Alvarez dhe Diego Militos, Interi u lëshua në sulm për të kërkuar golin e barazimit mirëpo nuk ia doli.
Me këtë fitore, Milani ngritet në pozitën e 8-të më 54 pikë dhe rrit gjastat për kualifikim në Europa League.
