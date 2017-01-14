Minimizohet kultura shqiptare në festivalin “Vera e Ohrit”

10 qershor-

Në këtë festival muzikor – skenik që tradicionalisht mbahet në Ohër nga 12 korriku deri më 20 gusht, edhe kësaj radhe nuk ka preferenca për të ftuar artistë dhe për të pasur prani të merituar të vlerave kulturore dhe artistike shqiptare, por kemi vetëm një përfaqësim simbolik, që për çdo vit tkurret edhe më shumë.

Gjatë 40 ditëve sa do të zgjasë festivali i 54 “Vera e Ohrit”, në pjesën programore muzikore do të perfomojnë artistë dhe ansamble, pos atyre nga Maqedonia edhe nga: Argjentina, Kina, Izraeli, Ermenia, Kazahstani, Rusia, Polonia, Gjermania, Franca, Italia, Kroacia, Srbia dhe Shqipëria, që do të “përfaqësohet” nga violinisti Jonian Ilia Kadesha në duet me pianistin gjerman Florian Glemser.

Hapja e festivalit do të bëhet në Teatrin antik në Ohër me duetin e muzikës klasike Barbara Frittoli – soprano nga Italia dhe Leo Nucci –bariton nën drejtimin e maestro Luis Gorelik, të shoqëruar nga Filharmonia e Maqedonisë.

Leo Nucci është i njohur me 500 shfaqjet e tija në rolin e “Rigoleto” dhe roleve te tjera operistike si “Don Karlos”, në “Aida” , “Trubadur”, “Otelo”, “Toska”, “Berberi i Seviles” etj etj.

Do të pasojnë koncertet e pianistes nga Maqedonia, Elena Misirkova, mandej Elizabeth Leonskaja-Rusi-piano; koncerti i “Mozart Group- string quartet” nga Polonia; koncerti i Arkadi Volodos- Rusi, një nga pianistët më të mirë të kohës, Narek Hakhnazaryan, vilonçelist nga Ermenia, pianisti nga Kroacia Maksim Mrvica, dueti i Ning Feng nga Kina-violinë dhe Thomas Hoppe-Gjermani-piano, koncerti i korit nga Izraeli “Voca People” mandej vëlla e motër Kirill Troussov (Rusi-Gjermani)-violine dhe Aleksandra Troussova (Rusi-Gjermani)-piano. Në këtë edicion do të jenë të pranishëm edhe tenori serb që jeton në Gjermani Zoran Todorovich dhe violinisti Jovan Kullunxhija.

Vazhdon festivali me koncertin “A nigjt in Paris” me trio: Gabriel Tacchino-Francë-piano, Gianluca Belfiori-tenor Itali dhe Maurizio Moretti-piano Itali, ndërsa një ditë para mbylljes së edicionit të 54, është koncerti i ansamblit 90 anëtarësh “ Shenzhen” nga Kina, koncert i titulluar “Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra”.

Përfaqësuesi i vetëm shqiptar në pjesën muzikore të këtij edicioni, është violinisti i njohur Jonian Ilias Kadesha i lindur më 1992, i cili jeton në Greqi.

Violinisti shqiptar Jonian ilia Kadesha, është nderuar me disa çmime prestigjioze ku mund të përmendim çmimin e dytë “Mozart” me çmimin “ Joseph Haydn” në “Trio Gaspard” në Vjenë dhe shumë vlerësime të tjera për muzike dhome (kamertale). Ai duke luajtur në violinë, do të shoqërohet nga pianisti gjerman Florian Glemser.

Ndërkaq, në pjesën programore skenike-teatrore, ndër shumë trupa teatrore nga Maqedonia, Teatri i Dramës me pjesën “Fyti” të autores Zhanina Mirçevska, në regji të Zoja Buzallkovska, Teatri i Komedisë-Shkup, me pjesën “Shumë zhurmë për asgjë të Vilijem Shkespirit, në regji të Dejan Projkovskit, Teatri i Manastirit, me “Otello” të Vilijem Shekspirit në regji të Diego de Brea, Dega për dramë dhe vallëzim nga Bitom-Poloni, me pjesën “Ashtu si përkdhelni” të Vilijem Shekspirit, në regji të Brajan Michel, Teatri Popullor Maqedonas, me pjesën “Afera Elsinor” me tekst dhe regji të Lubisha Georgievskit, mandej Teatri Popullor Malazias nga Podgorica, me pjesën “Njegoshi dhe unë” të projektit të Paolo Maxheli, si dhe Teatar u Mosta, nga Perm-Rusi, me pjesën e Gogolit, “Martesa” në regji të Sergej Fodotov, dhe në mbyllje të edicionit të 54 të festivalit “Vera e Ohrit” do të jetë komedia “Ditëlindja e zotëri Nushiqit” me tekst të Dushan Kovaçeviqit në regji të Nebojsha Bradiq interpretuar nga trupa e Teatrit “Zvezdara” nga Beogradi.

Këtu është edhe Teatri Shqiptar nga Shkupi, me pjesën e Martin McDonagh (Martin Mak Donah) “Ligjërimi”, në regji të Qëndrim Rijanit. Kjo komedi e zezë do ketë në skenë katërshen e aktorëve Adem Karaga, Xhevdet Jashari, Amernis Nokshiqi dhe Luran Ahmeti.

Bie në sy këtë vit pjesa skeniko-teatrore është orientuar kryesisht kah komedia, ku nga vetë titujt e veprave (shumica e Vilijem Shekspirit) flasin se “njeriu në këtë kohë ka nevojë për pak humor, për të qeshur”. Po ashtu, intenca e drejtorisë së festivalit dhe të vetë seleksionuesve është që shfaqet të mbahen kryesisht në eksterier në ambiente të hapura e jo nëpër salla. (M.Latifi/INA)