Shqiptari vret gruan në Zvicër. “Më tradhtoi me një turk”

15 Qershor –

“Fajet i ka bashkëshortja ime! Sikur ajo të mos kalonte me turkun, me siguri se ajo sot do ishte në jetë. Ju si gjykatë duhet të dënoni edhe turkun sepse edhe ai ka faj,

​Një burrë shqiptar ka vrarë gruan, pasi e tradhtonte me një shtetas turk. Shqiptari ka dal sot para një gjykate në Sent Gallen në Zvicër, ku për dy orë ka rrëfyer ngjarjen se përse kishte vendosur ta vriste gruan e tij, që sipas tij, i rrënoi tërë jetën.

“Fajet i ka bashkëshortja ime! Sikur ajo të mos kalonte me turkun, me siguri se ajo sot do ishte në jetë. Ju si gjykatë duhet të dënoni edhe turkun sepse edhe ai ka faj, pasi ka fjetur me gruan time që e kisha të kurorëzuar. Ndoshta jam edhe unë fajtor, por faji im është i vogël, sepse gruaja ime dhe dashnori i saj turk më kanë shkatërruar jetën!- ishin fjalët e emigrantit nga Kosova, Rrahman.H.

Ai ka theksuar se Kanuni shqiptar i ka dhënë drejtë të vrasë gruan dhe se ka vepruar sipas këtij kodi. Por, nga ana tjetër, prokuroria zvicerane ka hedhur poshtë këto pretendime, duke bërë të ditur se kjo vepër vrasje nuk ka të bëjë me kanun apo kode të tilla.

Pokuroria kërkon 19 vite burg për veprën e bërë. Emigranti 44-vjeçar nga një fshat i Suharekës gjatë kohës po jetonte me familjen në Zvicër.