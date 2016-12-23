Plasin përleshjet në Brazil pas humbjes poshtëruese

Brazil, 09 Korrik – Pas humbjes së turpshme të skuadrës braziliane në gjysmëfinalen e këtij Botërori në disa qytete të Brazilit ka pasur përleshje dhe dhunë.
Ekipi brazilian, 5 herë kampion bote u poshtërua me rezultatin e thellë 7 me 1 dhe nga e gjithë kjo situatë e pakëndshme dhe e turpshme si rrjedhojë ka pasur akte vandale.
Pas takimit në Belo Horizonte aty ku u zhvillua ndeshja, në lagjen Savassi pati përleshje në rrugë që përfunduan me arrestime. Edhe në stadium pati probleme gjithashtu dhe shumë persona u shoqëruan nga forcat e policisë.
Presidentja e vendit Dilma Rouseff kishte kërkuar që e gjithë ushtria dhe policia e shtetit të zbresë në rrugë për të shmangur cdo incident të mundshëm.
Ndërkohë që trishtimi kishte pushtuar sheshet që ishin përgatitur për festë, në Sao Paulo pati episode shumë të dhunshme. Një ndërmarrje transporti ka bërë të ditur se tifozët kanë djegur 15 autobusë që ishin në stacion dhe jashtë shërbimit dhe disa grupe të rinjsh janë raportuar se kanë sulmuar dhe plaçkitur turistët afër hotelit të famshëm ‘Copacabana Palace’.
Policia ka arrestuar deri më tani ka arrestuar mbi 100 tifozë.
