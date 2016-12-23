Seminar për konstatime për shkelje të së drejtave të njeriut

4 korrik-
Në hapjen e seminarit fjalim do të mbajë ndihmës ministri dhe udhëheqës i Sektorit për kontroll të brendshëm dhe standarde profesionale pranë Ministrisë së Punëve të Brendshme, Aneta Stançevska dhe drejtoresha e Akademisë për gjykatës dhe prokurorë publikë “Pavel Shatev” Aneta Arnaudovska.
Përforcimi i koordinimit në luftën kundër mosdënimit në lidhje me konstatimet për shkelje të së drejtave të njeriut dhe veprimit joadekuat policor”, është tema e seminarit që do të mbahet në Strumicë organizuar nga Akademia për gjykatës dhe prokurorë publikë “Pavel Shatev”.
Në seminar do të prezantohet praktika e Gjykatës Evropiane për të drejtat e njeriut, standardet evropiane dhe praktikat më të mira për të luftuar mosndëshkimin në lidhje me akuzat për shkelje të së drejtave të njeriut dhe sjelljes joadekuate të policisë.
Fjalime në lidhje me temën do të ketë gjyqtarja e GJEDNJ-së në Austri, Elisabet Shtajner, inspektori i Inspektoriatit të drejtësisë penale nga Irlanda Veriore, Uiliam Prisli, kryetarja e Gjykatës Supreme të Republikës së Maqedonisë, Lidija Nedelkova, gjykatësja e GJEDNJ nga Maqedonia, Mirjana Lazarova-Trajkovska, zëvendës Avokati i Popullit Sllavço Timov, drejtori ekzekutiv i Komitetit të Helsinkit për të drejtat e njeriut, Urania Pirovska dhe anëtar i Komitetit Evropian për parandalimin e torturës, Ivona Todorova.
Seminari është i organizuar në bashkëpunim dhe me mbështetje financiare të projektit – programi i përbashkët i BE-së dhe Këshillit të Evropës për “Forcimin e kapaciteteve të organeve për zbatimin e ligjit për trajtim adekuat me persona të arrestuar dhe të dënuar”.
