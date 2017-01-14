Izraeli vret mbi 100 palestinezë pas rrëmbimit të ushtarit izraelit

02 Gusht – Nga bombardimi i aeroplanëve izraelitë në qytetin Rafah, në pjesën jugore të Rripit të Gazës, sot herët në mëngjes janë vranë 19 palestinezë, duke e çuar numrin e palestinezëve të vdekur në 101 veta pasi u rrëmbye një ushtar izraelit.
Aeroplanët izraelitë kryen tre sulme vdekjeprurëse në Rafah, ku u rrëmbye ushtari izraelit , tha një përfaqësues i shërbimit lokal Acxhraf al-Kodra, njofton Fox News.
Davutoglu: Dikush do të duhet të përgjigjet edhe për vrasjen e dhjetëra palestinezëve
Ndërkohë, shefi diplomacisë turke Ahmet Davutoglu premtoi se Ankaraja zyrtare do të bëjë gjithçka që të lirohet izraeliti i rrëmbyer.
“Me rëndësi është që të ripërtërihet armëpushimi. Për të garantuar atë duhet t’i ndërmarrim të gjitha hapat për të ndihmuar në zgjidhjen e problemit me ushtarin e rëmbyer. Nëse Turqia mund të bëjë diçka, ne do të bëjmë çdo gjë që është në fuqinë tonë”, tha Davutoglu.
“Por në qoftë se armëpushimi shkelet për rrëmbimin e një ushtari, dikush do të duhet të përgjigjet edhe për vrasjen e dhjetëra palestinezëve. Në sytë tanë, të gjithë njerëzit janë të barabartë”, tha ministri turk.
Më parë, sekretari amerikan i shtetit Xhon Keri i bëri thirrje Turqisë dhe Katarit ta përdorin ndikimin për lirimin e ushtarit izraelit.
Krahu i armatosur i Hamasit “Brigadat e Izedin al Kasam” nuk ka informacione rreth ushtarit izraelit të rrëmbyer për të cilin pretendojnë se është zhdukur, theksohet në deklaratën e kësaj organizate të publikuar mbrëmë.
