Putin kishte punuar si agjent në Turqi: Ja çfarë detyre kishte (Foto)

Lideri Rus Vladimir Putin, para plotë 43 vjetëve kishte shërbyer në Turqi, si shef i një ekipi që punonte në ndërtimin e një objekti të rafinerisë. Sipas dëshmitarit Aljbajrak, Putin ishte arrestuar nga forcat e sigurisë, pasi ishte kapur duke bërë fotografime në zonat ku një gjë e tillë ishte e ndaluar.
Vladimir Putin, kishte punuar në Turqi, në ndërtimin e një objekti rafinerie, me pretekstin se është një prej zyrtarëve kryesorë për ndërtim.
Ndërkaq, nga rrëfimet e ish-kolegëve të tij të punës, mësohet se që të gjithë dyshonin në të, se mund të ishte një spiun apo agjent, por, këtë fakt nuk kanë mundur ta konfirmojnë deri pas shkuarjes së tij prapa në Rusi, raportojnë mediat turke, transmeton lajmi.net
Adem Albajrak, një bashkëpunëtor i Putinit në këtë objekt të rafinerisë, ka treguar se ata gjithmonë kanë pasur dyshime.
“Dyshonim në të gjithnjë, pasi u kthye në vendin e tij u siguruam që është një agjent sekret”, ka thënë Albajrak.
“Gjithmonë qëndronte i vetmuar nëpër qoshe, duke pasur parasysh që ishte larg familjes unë i qëndroja afër. Po ta dija se do të vepronte kështu kundër Turqisë, nuk do ta bëja një gjë të tillë”, thotë Albajrak.
Një tjetër zyrtar i firmës ruse ka qenë një njeri i quajtur Ilja, rreth moshës 40 vjeçare. Të gjithë çuditeshin se si ky 40 vjeçar i thoshte Putinit, atëherë vetëm 20 vjeç “Patron i madh”.
Raportohet se në atë kohë, gjatë ndërtimit të rafinerisë turke, tenderin e kishte fituar një kompani amerikane, teknologjia e së cilës ishte shumë më e avancuar se ajo e Rusisë, transmeton lajmi.net
Mendohet se Putini ishte dërguar në Turqi pikërisht për këtë fakt, për të përcjellë mënyrën e punës së amerikanëve, teknologjitë e tyre dhe për t’i kopjuar ato.
Ai nuk ka pasur asnjë prapavijë, asnjë përvojë në çështjet e ndërtimit. Vladimir Vladimiroviq Putin është i lindur më 1952 në Leningrad. Babai i tij ishte një punëtor në marinën ruse, duke qenë punëtor në nëndetëse, ndërkaq nëna e tij ishte punëtore e një fabrike.
Më 1975 putin kishte diplomuar në Universitetin e Leningradit në drejtimin e Drejtësisë Ndërkombëtare. Pra, e gjithë përgatitja e tij, e kaluara e tij është në kundërshtim me punën që e ka bërë në Turqi.
Ai në Turqi ishte ngarkuar për ta përcjellë punën e një ekipi rus që ka ndihmuar në ndërtimin e objektit të rafinerisë, në moshën vetëm 20 vjeçare.
