Rama në Tel Aviv, Netanjahu: Izraeli nuk e harron kontributin për hebrenjtë

Izraeli nuk e ka harruar ndihmën që shqiptarët kanë dhënë për hebrenjtë gjatë Luftës së Dytë Botërore, është shprehur kryeministri izraelit Benjamin Netanjahu.
Sipas Jerusalem Post, ai ka pritur në Tel Aviv kryeministrin shqiptar Edi Rama. “Ne nuk i harrojmë kurrë miqtë tanë”, është shprehur Netanjahu, duke vënë në dukje se Shqipëria ishte i vetmi vend që kishte më shumë henre gjatë Luftës së Dytë Botërore, se më parë. Gjatë holokaustit, Shqipëria mbrojti hebrenjtë, duke refuzuar tua dorëzonte nazistëve, tha Netanjahu.
Të dy kryeministrat nënshkruan dy marrëveshje bashkëpunimi, për të cilat Netanjahu tha se shënon 25 vjetorin e marrëdhënieve diplomatike mes dy vendeve, miqësinë që është më e hershme që nga lufta e dytë botërore.
Jerusalem Post shkruan se gjatë Holokaustit, shqiptarët, pjesa më e madhe e të cilëve muslimanë, rrezikuan jetën e tyre për të shpëtuar hebrenjtë, përfshi edhe ata të larguar nga vendet e tjera.
/ Top Channel
