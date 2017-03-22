Home / Kryesoret / Hahn: Të gjithë liderët duhet të pranojnë shumicën, Ivanov të rishqyrtojë pozicionin e tij

Hahn: Të gjithë liderët duhet të pranojnë shumicën, Ivanov të rishqyrtojë pozicionin e tij

22/03/2017 Kryesoret, Maqedoni

Eurokomisioneri, Johannes Hahn, në profilin e tij në twitter ka shkruar se të gjithë liderët duhet të respektojnë rezultatin e zgjedhjeve të fundit si dhe inkurajuar kryetarin e Maqedonisë, Gjorge Ivanov që të rishqyrtojë urgjentisht qëndrimin e tij, përcjell Telegrafi Maqedoni.

‘Të gjithë liderët e vendit, përfshirë Presidentin, duhet të respektojnë rezultatin e zgjedhjeve të fundit+të pranojnë shumicën parlamentare’

Johannes Hahn

@JHahnEU

“All leaders of the country, includ. the President, must respect outcome of recent elections+acknowledge parliamentary majorities.” 1/2

 ‘Ne inkurajojmë Presidentin të rishqyrtojë pozicionin e tij urgjentisht. Formimi i shpejtë i koalicionit të ri, është e vetmja mënyrë të kthehet në rrugën e #BE’, 2/2 shkruan Hahn në Twitter. /Telegrafi/

Johannes Hahn

@JHahnEU

“We encourage the President to reconsider his position urgently. Quick formation of new coalition is only way back to path”. 2/2

Gjithashtu lexo

Maqedonia e shënon Ditën botërore të ujërave

Me disa aktivitete sot në Maqedoni do të shënohet Dita botërore e ujërave, 22 Marsi, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

| Designed by Just5 Studio
© Copyright 2017, Tv Koha. Të gjitha drejtat e përmbajtura.