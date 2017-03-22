Hahn: Të gjithë liderët duhet të pranojnë shumicën, Ivanov të rishqyrtojë pozicionin e tij

Eurokomisioneri, Johannes Hahn, në profilin e tij në twitter ka shkruar se të gjithë liderët duhet të respektojnë rezultatin e zgjedhjeve të fundit si dhe inkurajuar kryetarin e Maqedonisë, Gjorge Ivanov që të rishqyrtojë urgjentisht qëndrimin e tij, përcjell Telegrafi Maqedoni.
‘Të gjithë liderët e vendit, përfshirë Presidentin, duhet të respektojnë rezultatin e zgjedhjeve të fundit+të pranojnë shumicën parlamentare’
“All leaders of the country, includ. the President, must respect outcome of recent elections+acknowledge parliamentary majorities.” 1/2
“We encourage the President to reconsider his position urgently. Quick formation of new coalition is only way back to #EU path”. 2/2